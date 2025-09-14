Mahle (shoulder) will return from the 60-day injured list to make his next appearance with the Rangers during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

Mahle is ready to make his first appearance for the Rangers since June 10 after completing a three-start rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. During his most recent outing Friday, Mahle struck out six and allowed one hit and no walks over four shutout innings while tossing 52 pitches. Since he's not yet stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload, Mahle could temporarily work as a bulk reliever, or perhaps get deployed in a piggyback arrangement with current No. 5 starter Jacob Latz.