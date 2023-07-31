The Rays acquired Civale from the Guardians on Monday in exchange for first baseman Kyle Manzardo (undisclosed), Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Tampa Bay will surrender one of its top position prospects in Manzardo to bolster its injury-laden rotation with the addition of Civale, who is under club control through 2025 and has quietly performed as a frontline starter since making his return from the 15-day injured list June 2. Over his final 11 starts with Cleveland, Civale submitted a 2.24 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:20 K:BB in 64.1 innings. Though most of Civale's underlying numbers this season (3.67 xERA, 3.55 FIP) suggest that he's pitching over his head, his stellar control and command have long helped him make up for a lack of swing-and-miss stuff. He made his last start with Cleveland on Sunday, so he's unlikely to make his Rays debut until this weekend's series in Detroit.