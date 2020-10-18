Morton threw 5.2 shutout innings to pick up the win in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Astros on Saturday, striking out six while allowing just two hits and one walk.

Morton was dominant against his former team, not allowing a single runner to reach scoring position until there were two outs in the sixth inning. He's built up quite an impressive postseason resume in recent years, earning victories in Game 7 of both the ALCS and World Series as a member of the Astros in 2017 as well as a wild-card win with the Rays last season. He's now the first pitcher with four career wins in winner-take-all postseason games.