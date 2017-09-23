Rays' Evan Longoria: Breaks out of home-run drought

Longoria went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Friday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Longoria's 353-foot shot to left in the third extended the Rays' lead to 5-2, serving as his first round tripper since Sept. 6 and only his third since the beginning of August. The veteran third baseman has had a solid month at the plate despite the lack of pop (four extra-base hits over 80 plate appearances), hitting .284 and driving in 11 runs.