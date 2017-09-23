Rays' Evan Longoria: Breaks out of home-run drought
Longoria went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Friday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.
Longoria's 353-foot shot to left in the third extended the Rays' lead to 5-2, serving as his first round tripper since Sept. 6 and only his third since the beginning of August. The veteran third baseman has had a solid month at the plate despite the lack of pop (four extra-base hits over 80 plate appearances), hitting .284 and driving in 11 runs.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...