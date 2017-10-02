Rays' Evan Longoria: Gets 86th RBI in finale

Longoria went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Orioles.

Longoria did his damage during a five-run eighth inning, driving in the frame's first run before eventually scoring from third thanks to Trevor Plouffe's bases-loaded walk. The soon-to-be 32-year-old third baseman finishes the season with a .261/.313/.424 line.