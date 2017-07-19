Rays' Evan Longoria: Hits 25th double in loss

Longoria went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Wednesday's loss to Oakland.

The veteran has put together an encouraging stretch at the dish dating back to mid-June with a .317 batting average, six homers, 26 RBI and 21 runs through his past 32 games. For the year, Longoria still boasts a mediocre .773 OPS and projects to finish well short of last season's counting stats.

