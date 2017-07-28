Rays' Evan Longoria: Homers in second straight

Longoria went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

The veteran entered the contest with a .346/.345/.538 slash line in July and only built on those numbers Thursday. Longoria is up to 16 homers, 62 RBI and 54 runs for the year, and with Tampa Bay making moves to improve around him, a strong finish to the season is well within reach.

