Rays' Evan Longoria: Not starting Sunday
Longoria is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Having started every game since Aug. 12, the Rays will give Longoria a well-deserved day off Sunday. Daniel Robertson will hit ninth and start at the hot corner in place of Longoria. The team has Monday off, so Longoria will likely be back in action for Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees.
