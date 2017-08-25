Rays' Evan Longoria: On base thrice Thursday

Longoria went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Longoria provided one of only two multi-hit efforts on the afternoon for the Rays, and he extended his hitting streak to four games in the process. The veteran third baseman has seen a notable power downturn in August, however, as he's smacked only one home run, even while sporting a solid 31.4 percent hard contact rate. Despite Longoria putting the ball in the air at a season-best 41.4-percent clip in August, his HR/FB rate has dropped from last month's 13.8 percent to a season-low 3.4 percent.