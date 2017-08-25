Rays' Evan Longoria: On base thrice Thursday
Longoria went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Longoria provided one of only two multi-hit efforts on the afternoon for the Rays, and he extended his hitting streak to four games in the process. The veteran third baseman has seen a notable power downturn in August, however, as he's smacked only one home run, even while sporting a solid 31.4 percent hard contact rate. Despite Longoria putting the ball in the air at a season-best 41.4-percent clip in August, his HR/FB rate has dropped from last month's 13.8 percent to a season-low 3.4 percent.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...