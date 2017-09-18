Rays' Evan Longoria: Plates pair in one-run win

Longoria went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and infield single in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Longoria was nearly a one-man offense Sunday, giving the Rays an early 2-0 lead with his pair of timely hits. The 31-year-old has hits in four straight and five multi-hit efforts overall in September. The one notable difference in Longoria's production in the second half as compared to the first is in his power numbers, as his homer total (six) has been cut in half and his HR/FB rate has dropped from 12.0 percent to 7.8 percent.