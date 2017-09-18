Rays' Evan Longoria: Plates pair in one-run win
Longoria went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and infield single in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
Longoria was nearly a one-man offense Sunday, giving the Rays an early 2-0 lead with his pair of timely hits. The 31-year-old has hits in four straight and five multi-hit efforts overall in September. The one notable difference in Longoria's production in the second half as compared to the first is in his power numbers, as his homer total (six) has been cut in half and his HR/FB rate has dropped from 12.0 percent to 7.8 percent.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...