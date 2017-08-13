Rays' Evan Longoria: Reenters lineup Sunday

Longoria (thumb) will start at third base and bat third Sunday against the Indians, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Longoria missed Saturday's game due to the bruised left thumb, but the Rays never feared the 31-year-old would be sidelined for long. Assuming Longoria endures no renewed soreness with the thumb coming out of the series finale, he should be worth keeping active in every format heading into the upcoming week.