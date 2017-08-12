Rays' Evan Longoria: Sits with thumb injury

Longoria is out of the lineup Saturday against the Indians as he recovers from a bruised left thumb, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Longoria was lifted from Friday's contest after injuring his thumb while attempting to field a line drive in the fifth inning, but subsequent X-rays came back negative. Nonetheless, he will get a day to rest his ailing thumb and said he's available to pinch hit if necessary, so it's safe to expect him back in the lineup by Sunday at the earliest. Trevor Plouffe takes over at the hot corner in his stead.