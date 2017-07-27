Rays' Evan Longoria: Stellar multi-hit effort in win

Longoria went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

The 31-year-old's July tear continues, with Wednesday's production bringing his monthly line to .346/.345/.538. The homer was only the third of the month for Longoria, but he's added six doubles and driven in 14 runs overall during that stretch. Longoria's slow start to 2017 had his average right at the Mendoza Line on May 3, but he's slashed .296/.334/.481 with 21 doubles, 11 round trippers and 48 RBI in 320 plate appearances across 73 games since that point.