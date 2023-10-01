Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Durham and is expected start or work in bulk relief Sunday in Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 25-year-old made his MLB debut in August and pitched well in three outings for the Rays with one earned run allowed and a 4:0 K:BB across seven innings, and he'll receive another look with the big club in the regular season finale. Lopez was also effective at Triple-A Durham this year with a 2.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 87:47 K:BB in 18 starts after opening the campaign with Double-A Montgomery.