Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Batting second Monday

Plouffe will play third base and bat second Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are giving Evan Longoria a day out of the field by deploying him as the designated hitter, so Plouffe will check into the lineup at the hot corner while Logan Morrison shuttles to the bench. Plouffe has struggled on the whole this season, but he owns a respectable .268/.343/.449 line against left-handers, which could make him a decent punt play Monday versus Yankees southpaw CC Sabathia.