Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Batting second Monday
Plouffe will play third base and bat second Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays are giving Evan Longoria a day out of the field by deploying him as the designated hitter, so Plouffe will check into the lineup at the hot corner while Logan Morrison shuttles to the bench. Plouffe has struggled on the whole this season, but he owns a respectable .268/.343/.449 line against left-handers, which could make him a decent punt play Monday versus Yankees southpaw CC Sabathia.
More News
-
Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Return to majors imminent•
-
Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Designated for assignment•
-
Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Contributes out of two hole in win•
-
Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Not in starting nine Saturday•
-
Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Sits for second straight game•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...