Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Contributes out of two hole in win

Plouffe went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Astros.

It's been a rough season overall for the veteran third infielder, whether in an Athletics or Rays uniform. However, he's now put together a modest three-game hitting streak, although Wednesday's double was his first extra-base hit during that stretch. Plouffe's bat still carries some pop, but the uncertainty of his playing time neutralizes his already modest fantasy value. Although the 31-year-old can play both corner infield spots, the recent addition of Lucas Duda caps Plouffe's potential opportunity that much further.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast