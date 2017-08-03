Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Contributes out of two hole in win
Plouffe went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Astros.
It's been a rough season overall for the veteran third infielder, whether in an Athletics or Rays uniform. However, he's now put together a modest three-game hitting streak, although Wednesday's double was his first extra-base hit during that stretch. Plouffe's bat still carries some pop, but the uncertainty of his playing time neutralizes his already modest fantasy value. Although the 31-year-old can play both corner infield spots, the recent addition of Lucas Duda caps Plouffe's potential opportunity that much further.
