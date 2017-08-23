Play

Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Designated for assignment

Plouffe was designated for assignment Tuesday.

Plouffe receives the news of his designation for assignment after getting off to a 3-for-17 start at the plate during the month of August. The 31-year-old is hitting just .204 on the season and will likely report to Triple-A Durham if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

