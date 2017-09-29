Rays' Trevor Plouffe: Launches ninth homer in win

Plouffe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Yankees.

Plouffe's 414-shot in the sixth closed out the scoring for the Rays on the night and served as his first homer since June 21. It's been a forgettable campaign for the veteran slugger between his stints with the Athletics and Rays, with all three elements of his .202/.272/.325 line representing his worst marks since his initial big-league cup of coffee with the Twins in 2010.