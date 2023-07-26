Glasnow (4-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on two hits and two walks over seven innings against Miami. He struck out eight.

Glasnow's now held opponents to just one run in three of his previous four outings while racking up 55 strikeouts over his last six starts (36.1 innings). The 29-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.36 with a 1.12 WHIP and 88:20 K:BB across 11 starts (61.2 innings). Glasnow will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently lined up for this weekend against the Astros.