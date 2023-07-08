Rays manager Kevin Cash said Glasnow battled cramping in his hands and legs Friday against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

That's what led to Glasnow's exit in the top of the sixth inning. Cash noted that the 29-year-old right-hander has dealt with similar types of cramps before and that he was probably done for the night anyway at 88 pitches. He should be able to take his next scheduled turn in the Tampa Bay rotation coming out of the All-Star break. Glasnow racked up eight strikeouts Friday versus Atlanta while yielding two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and one walk across 5.2 frames. He stands 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB in eight starts (41.2 innings) this year.