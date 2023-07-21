Glasnow allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out nine batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Thursday.

Glasnow struck out the first three batters he faced and cruised through three perfect frames before Baltimore got to him for three runs on four hits in the fourth. The veteran was able to recover, however, tossing three more scoreless innings to notch his second straight quality start. Glasnow ended up completing seven innings for the first time this season, and his nine punchouts were the third-most he's tallied in an outing thus far. Glasnow got a late start to the campaign due to an oblique injury, but he's been one of MLB's top strikeout pitchers since his return. On the season, his 35.1 percent strikeout rate ranks second among MLB starters who have faced at least 200 batters.