There's a "good chance" Glasnow (oblique) will make a third rehab start with Triple-A Durham following his second rehab start Wednesday, Rays manager Kevin Cash told Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times.

Glasnow struck out four and walked two over 2.1 scoreless frames in his first rehab outing Friday, throwing 46 pitches. "He's going to throw four innings, 60 to 65 pitches I think on Wednesday in Charlotte. Then we'll talk," Cash said. "I think in fairness and to get ahead of it, there's a good chance he's going to make another start after this upcoming one, just to kind of get him closer to normal build-up. Similar to a spring training (build-up)." Assuming Glasnow does indeed make a third rehab start, he would tentatively be lined up for his season debut with the Rays during their May 19-21 series at home versus the Brewers.