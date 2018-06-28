Red Sox's Austin Maddox: Plays catch Thursday
Maddox (shoulder) was able to resume throwing by playing catch Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
This was the first time Maddox threw the ball around since suffering a setback in early June. The right-hander is set to increase his activity in the coming days, though he will likely require a little time before resuming a rehab assignment in order to rebuild the strength in his arm.
