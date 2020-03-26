Play

Maddox informed the Red Sox of his intention to retire Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Maddox looked like he might have become a long-term piece in the Boston bullpen after posting an 0.52 ERA and 0.87 over 17.1 innings in the majors in 2017, but he never made another appearance for the big club due to shoulder issues. He battled inflammation for much of the 2018 campaign before undergoing rotator cuff surgery that September. Maddox missed the entire 2019 season as a result and apparently wasn't satisfied with where he stood in his recovery this spring, prompting him to call it a career.

More News
Our Latest Stories