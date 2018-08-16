Maddox (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox on Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Maddox, who has been on the disabled list all season, is finally ready to return to game action after being pulled off a rehab assignment in late May. Given the length of his absence, the right-hander will likely need to make multiple appearances before being cleared to rejoin the big-league bullpen.