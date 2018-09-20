Maddox underwent rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season recovering, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Maddox missed the 2018 campaign due to shoulder inflammation and appeared to have suffered the rotator cuff injury while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket in late August. Unfortunately, this procedure holds a timetable of 12 months, so Maddox will likely miss two full seasons due to shoulder issues.