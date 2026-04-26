Red Sox's Connelly Early: Grabs second win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Early (2-1) earned the win Sunday over the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.
Early held the Orioles scoreless through his first four frames, ultimately completing a season-high 6.2 innings en route to his second win and quality start this season. The 24-year-old Early has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in five of his six outings. His ERA sits at 2.84 with a 1.20 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB over 31.2 innings. Early is currently scheduled to face the Astros at home his next time out.
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