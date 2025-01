Kolozsvary signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Kolozsvary spent all of last season at Triple-A Worcester, where he slashed .185/.349/.354 with 10 RBI across 83 plate appearances. He'll stick around in the Red Sox organization for the upcoming season, though he's unlikely to spend much time with the big-league squad.