Pivetta fell to 0-2 on the season after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a pair Friday against the Twins.

Per Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican, manager Alex Cora mentioned after the game that Pivetta's mechanics were off, leading to a drop of velocity and a corresponding drop in effectiveness. That gives some hope that Pivetta could turn things around soon if he corrects the flaw, which he'll need to do to remain in the rotation. After two poor innings Friday, he's now given up eight runs on nine hits (inlcuding three homers) in 7.2 innings of work, striking out six while walking five. It's tough to have much confidence in him next week, as he'll face the Blue Jays' loaded offense Wednesday.