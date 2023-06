Pivetta (4-4) earned the win in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Yankees, striking out four over three hitless innings.

Pivetta was excellent Sunday, blanking the Yankees for three innings to grab his first win since May 16. The 30-year-old Pivetta has found success in a relief role, pitching to a 2.20 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 16.1 innings since moving to the bullpen. Overall, he sports a 5.11 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP and 60:26 K:BB across 56.1 innings this season.