Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Abbreviated outing Sunday

Tolle did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing a run on three hits and a walk across 3.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Tolle was scheduled for a shorter outing heading into the All-Star break, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. The left-hander gave up just one run on a Francisco Lindor first-inning double before eventually departing in the fourth inning after throwing 66 pitches. Tolle will head into the All-Star break with a 3.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 87:25 K:BB across 15 starts (84 innings).