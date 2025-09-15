Tolle could be used in a bulk relief role by the Red Sox down the stretch, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Tolle made an abbreviated start last week versus the Athletics, allowing two runs over two innings. Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello have both been moved up ahead of Tolle to start Wednesday and Thursday against the Athletics, respectively, on regular rest. While Tolle could conceivably receive another start this weekend versus the Rays, it appears likelier at this point that both he and Kyle Harrison are looking at bulk relief roles down the stretch. Tolle struck out eight and yielded just two runs over 5.1 frames in his major-league debut Aug. 29, but he's permitted seven runs with a 4:4 K:BB across five innings in two outings since then.