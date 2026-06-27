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Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Dazzles during win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tolle (4-5) earned the win Friday against the Yankees, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out seven batters over seven shutout innings.

Tolle took a perfect game into the sixth inning, but his bid at history came to an end when Spencer Jones blooped a single into left field with one away in the frame. The Yankees managed two more baserunners in the seventh, but none were able to score on Tolle, who had his best stuff working Friday. His win snaps a streak of three consecutive losses, and he'll carry a 2.78 ERA and 1.02 WHIP into his start against the Nationals next week.

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