Tolle (1-1) earned the win Monday against the Tigers, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings.

Tolle was dominant from the start, retiring 15 of the first 16 hitters he faced. The only damage against him came via two unearned runs in the sixth inning after a walk and hit-by-pitch, followed by a throwing error. Otherwise, Tolle was in full command, working efficiently (83 pitches) into the seventh inning for the first time in his career while piling up eight strikeouts. After being denied wins in previous strong outings, the 23-year-old finally secured his first MLB victory and, given this performance, there's no reason he shouldn't see multiple more starts in the rotation. Tolle is scheduled to start against Tampa Bay this weekend.