Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Efficient in victory Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolle (2-2) earned the win over Atlanta on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters over eight innings.
Both of the runs Tolle allowed came off the bat of Atlanta catcher Drake Baldwin, who swatted a solo homer in the first inning and added an RBI single in fifth. Otherwise, Tolle was very effective and efficient, as he completed eight frames on 85 total pitches. The southpaw recorded just six whiffs and a season-low three punchouts, but that helped him keep his pitch count down. Tolle now has an excellent 2.05 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB through 30.2 innings spanning five starts, and he appears to be establishing a permanent foothold in Boston's rotation.
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