Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Tolle will start Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Tolle would have been available to take the hill Wednesday against the Guardians on four days' rest, but because he's received at least five days of rest ahead of every appearance this season, the Red Sox weren't yet ready to deviate from that plan. Cora said that the Red Sox envision Tolle continuing to start games in September, so he looks like he'll be a regular part of the rotation moving forward after turning in a promising MLB debut this past Friday against the Pirates. In that outing, Tolle punched out eight batters and induced 14 swinging strikes on 84 pitches while limiting the Pirates to two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings.