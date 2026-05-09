Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Rays-Red Sox rained out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolle and the Red Sox won't face the Rays on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to rain, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
The two teams will make up Saturday's contest during a doubleheader July 17, and Tolle will presumably make his next start during Sunday's series finale. He'll look to continue his hot streak after turning in a 2.04 ERA and 0.74 WHIP through his first three outings.
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