Tolle (0-1) allowed five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings to take the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

Tolle fell behind early when he gave up a solo home run to Geraldo Perdomo in the first inning. He then allowed Jordan Lawlar to score on a wild pitch in the second before Ildemaro Vargas lifted a three-run homer in the third. Tolle's second start was obviously a disappoint compared to his encouraging MLB debut versus the Pirates last week. He's now allowed seven runs with a 10:6 K:BB across 8.1 innings. Tolle has gotten at least five days of rest between every start this season, so the Red Sox may need to incorporate a sixth starter or bullpen days down the stretch if they intend to keep him on that schedule.