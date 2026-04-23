Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox will recall Tolle from Triple-A Worcester to start Thursday's game against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It seemed like Tolle would be the choice to fill in for the injured Sonny Gray (hamstring) when the former had his start skipped at Worcester over the weekend, and the decision has now been confirmed. Tolle made seven appearances (three starts) in the big leagues last season but struggled to the tune of a 6.06 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 16.1 innings. He seems to have bounced back nicely in Triple-A this year, logging a 3.00 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 15 frames, so he'll get another chance to show what he can do in The Show. If he performs well, he'll likely remain with the Red Sox until Gray returns from the IL.
More News
-
Red Sox's Payton Tolle: On standby for potential call-up•
-
Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Deals again at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Opening 2026 in minors•
-
Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Dynamic relief outing•
-
Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Likely bound for Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Payton Tolle: Makes spring debut•