Reds' Billy Hamilton: Hitting leadoff in Friday's lineup

Hamilton will patrol center field and bat leadoff during Friday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This marks the first time that Hamilton will be back in action since fracturing his thumb Sept. 6. Although it seemed like Hamilton would miss the rest of the season, or at least be eased back into the swing of things as a pinch runner/hitter, the 27-year-old is set to complete a full-fledged comeback for Friday's series opener. Dating back to the All-Star break, he's slashed .258/.304/.354 with 14 RBI, 28 runs and 20 stolen bases in 51 games. It remains to be seen whether Hamilton will be able to join the lineup in an everyday capacity for the rest of the season.