Singer (13-10) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Singer gave up a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first to Lawrence Butler and also surrendered the first of Carlos Cortes' two solo shots in the game. While this was a sixth straight quality start for Singer, it was the first time he'd allowed a long ball in that span. He's given up eight runs over his last 36 innings while posting a 36:9 K:BB. For the season, the right-hander has a 3.94 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 149:57 K:BB across 155.1 innings over 29 starts. Singer is projected for a road start in St. Louis next week.