Singer (10-9) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing three hits over six scoreless innings in a 6-1 victory over the Phillies. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The 29-year-old righty retired the first 12 batters he faced and only ran into trouble in his final inning, when a pair of two-out hits put runners at second and third. Singer was able to coax a groundout from Kyle Schwarber to end the threat, however. The quality start was his 10th of the year, and after a rough outing against the Nationals on July 21, Singer's posted a 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB in 23 innings over his last four trips to the mound. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the Angels.