Singer (7-8) took the loss after lasting just 2.1 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one, during Monday's 10-8 loss to the Nationals.

The Nationals got to Singer early and often, scoring four times in the first and three times in the third, to chase him early. The sheer volume of hits, while an issue, wasn't the big problem Monday but rather the fact that four of the seven went for extra bases. It all contributed to an outing that matched the worst start of the right-hander's season from a length and runs allowed perspective and a big blip in an otherwise great 12-start stretch from the 28-year-old in which he allowed more than three runs only once before. Singer is scheduled to get a chance to rebound at home against the Rays.