The Royals traded Singer to the Reds on Friday in exchange for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.

After posting a 5.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 2023, Singer bounced back nicely with a 3.71 ERA and 1.27 WHIP to go along with a 170:54 K:BB in 2024. Now in Cincinnati, the 28-year-old shouldn't have much trouble securing a spot in the Reds' starting rotation, which is currently headlined by Hunter Greene and Nick Martinez.