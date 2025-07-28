Singer (8-8) yielded a run on three hits and a walk over 7.1 innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Rays.

Singer was outstanding Sunday, rolling through seven shutout frames before Taylor Walls knocked a solo shot in the eighth. Singer threw 67 of 97 pitches for strikes and forced 16 whiffs, tying his season best. It was his first scoreless start since his season debut March 31. His dominant outing snapped a 0-4 skid over his previous six outings. During that losing streak, he posted a 6.18 ERA. Singer dropped his season ERA to 4.60 with a 101:43 K:BB across 109.2 frames. His next outing is projected to be at home against Atlanta.