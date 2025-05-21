Singer (5-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings as the Reds were downed 3-1 by the Pirates. He struck out three.

Cincinnati's hitters only managed four hits on the afternoon, giving Singer no margin for error, but the right-hander didn't help himself by throwing just 57 of 102 pitches for strikes. The four free passes were a season high, but he's issued multiple walks in four of his last five starts, posting a 6.29 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 14:13 K:BB over 24.1 innings during that stretch. Singer will try to get back on track in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against Kansas City -- the team he spent the first five seasons of his career with before being traded for Jonathan India in November.