Singer (5-12) allowed three runs on six hits, two walks and two hit batsmen while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Tuesday.

The initial damage was done on a two-run single by Drew Cavanaugh in the first inning, and Rafael Devers added a solo home run in the fifth. Singer has been no better than mediocre during a six-start winless stretch, a span in which he's allowed 20 runs over 34 innings with a 24:13 K:BB. Singer is at a 4.72 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 112:45 K:BB through 137.1 innings over 26 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Padres.