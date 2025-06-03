Singer (6-4) took the loss Monday against the Brewers after allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out four.

It wasn't the most efficient outing by Singer, who needed 97 pitches to cover five innings while issuing at least three walks for the third time in his past four starts. The veteran right-hander hasn't fanned more than four in any of his last seven appearances, during which he owns a lackluster 5.45 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 21:17 K:BB over 36.1 innings. Things won't get much easier for Singer in his next scheduled start versus the Diamondbacks, who sport a .799 OPS against right-handed pitching for the season.