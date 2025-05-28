Singer (6-3) got the win Tuesday over the Royals, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings.

The Royals picked up a pair of runs in the second inning against Singer but he otherwise shut down his former club while reaching seven innings for the first time since his season debut. None of the hits Singer allowed went for extra bases and it was his second consecutive outing not allowing a home run. On the contrary, Singer has not had more than four strikeouts in an outing since April 23 and has a 17:14 K:BB over his last six starts. He'll look to make it two wins in a row when the Brewers come to town to start next week.