Singer (9-9) took the loss Thursday against the Pirates, allowing four earned runs on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Singer struggled to find his command early, walking 3 consecutive batters and giving up a solo homer to Bryan Reynolds as part of a three-run first inning. The 29-year-old was unable to recover and was lifted after tossing 86 pitches. The right-hander had delivered back-to-back excellent outings prior to this start, but inconsistency continues to define his season. Singer will carry a 4.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 113:48 K:BB across 119.1 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Phillies next week.